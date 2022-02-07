 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

