Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South.