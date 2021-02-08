Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
