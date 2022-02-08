Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
