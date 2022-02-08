 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

