Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

