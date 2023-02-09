Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 1:00 PM EST until THU 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
