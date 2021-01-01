It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
