 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert