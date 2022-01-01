Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.