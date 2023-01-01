Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be a fairl…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low …
This evening in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in…
It is not a common occurrence, but when lightning and thunder occur during a snowstorm, the event is reported as “thundersnow.”
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…