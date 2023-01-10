Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
