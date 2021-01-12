 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

