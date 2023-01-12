Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
