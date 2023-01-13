Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:17 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Plan on a ra…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 de…
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is callin…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light a…