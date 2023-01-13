Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:17 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.