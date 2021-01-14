Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
