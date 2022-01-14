Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.