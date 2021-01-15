Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
