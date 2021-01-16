Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
