Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST.