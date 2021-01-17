Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
