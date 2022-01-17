 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 8:00 AM EST until MON 8:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

