Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 8:00 AM EST until MON 8:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
