Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.