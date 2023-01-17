Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We wil…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is callin…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Culpeper will be co…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. …
This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…