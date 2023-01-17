 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Culpeper, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert