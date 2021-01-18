The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance …
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Cu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will rea…
This evening in Culpeper: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will bl…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today…
This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a c…