Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

