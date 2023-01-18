Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We wil…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Culpeper will be co…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see h…
This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…