The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
As the colder air settles in on Saturday, the stage will be set for a large storm impacting most of Virginia.
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at hom…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Low 31F. NE winds shifting to …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tod…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tod…