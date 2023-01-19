Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.