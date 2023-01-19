Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
