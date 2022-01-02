Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
