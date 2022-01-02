 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

