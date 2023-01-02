Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
