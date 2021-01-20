 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

