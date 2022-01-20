Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.