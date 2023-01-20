Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.