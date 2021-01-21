 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

