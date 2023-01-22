 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

