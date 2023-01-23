Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.