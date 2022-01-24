The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
