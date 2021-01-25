Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. …