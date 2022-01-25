Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Rain likely. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an i…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorr…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be ju…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 16 degrees is toda…