Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temper…