Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.