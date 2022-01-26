 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert