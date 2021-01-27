Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.