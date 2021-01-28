 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

