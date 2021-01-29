 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

