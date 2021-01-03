Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.