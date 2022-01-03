Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.