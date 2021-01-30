Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.