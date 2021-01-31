 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

