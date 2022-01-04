 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

