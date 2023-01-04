Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
