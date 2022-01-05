Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
