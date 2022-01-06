Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
