Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.